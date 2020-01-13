Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after buying an additional 1,293,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $59,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Water Works by 23.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,964,000 after purchasing an additional 259,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $122.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

