Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 804,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

