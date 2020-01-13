Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,795,660 Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,795,660 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Just Energy Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.16. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.