Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $479,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

