Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $94.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

