Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 954,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BATRK. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

