Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5,476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.24. PJT Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

