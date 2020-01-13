Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 175.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RLI by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $89.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

