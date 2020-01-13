Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,211 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

