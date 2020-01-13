Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $341.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.97. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.