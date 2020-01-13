Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 2,939 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 80,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.19 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

