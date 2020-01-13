TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

