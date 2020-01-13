Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Nutrien by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $47.21 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.