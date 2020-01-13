Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 777 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

KOF stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

