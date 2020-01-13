Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,064.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 503,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 316,378 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 315,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 170.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $18.31 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

