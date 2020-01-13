Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 707 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $98.07 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

