Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

