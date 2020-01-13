Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 41,791 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

