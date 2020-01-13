Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,641,000 after buying an additional 752,447 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,429 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.76 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

