Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLX shares. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PLX opened at $4.11 on Monday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merck KGaA
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merck KGaA
Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter a €19.00 Price Target
Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter a €19.00 Price Target
Software Given a €35.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Software Given a €35.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target at Barclays
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target at Barclays
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lanxess a €65.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lanxess a €65.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report