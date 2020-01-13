Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLX shares. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PLX opened at $4.11 on Monday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

