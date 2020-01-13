Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/2/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/31/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/25/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/6/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/3/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/22/2019 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 11/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/18/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/18/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €113.70 ($132.21) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.74. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

