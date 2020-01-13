Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €19.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.15 ($22.27).

SZG stock opened at €18.04 ($20.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.57. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

