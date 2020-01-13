Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.01 ($38.38).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of SOW stock opened at €32.71 ($38.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.13 and a 200 day moving average of €27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.