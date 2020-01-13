SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.05 ($151.22).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €123.76 ($143.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.84. SAP has a 52-week low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

