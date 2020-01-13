JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.94 ($74.35).

LXS stock opened at €57.88 ($67.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.81. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

