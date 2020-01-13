Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.05 ($151.22).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €123.76 ($143.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 1 year low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

