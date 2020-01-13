Krones (ETR:KRN) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRN. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €68.10 ($79.19) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

