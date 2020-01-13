Barclays Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.51 ($38.96).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €23.54 ($27.37) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.24. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €46.48 ($54.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.