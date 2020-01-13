Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €133.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.18 ($153.70).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €119.00 ($138.37) on Friday. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of -110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.02.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

