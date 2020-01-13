Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.67 ($65.89).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock opened at €36.90 ($42.91) on Thursday. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.