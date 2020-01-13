Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €74.57 ($86.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.