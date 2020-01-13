Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth about $79,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.