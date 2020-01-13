Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KushCo Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KushCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KushCo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. KushCo has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

