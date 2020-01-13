Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.