Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $307.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.08. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

