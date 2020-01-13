Envista Holdings Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NVST opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

