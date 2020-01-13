Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.74 per share for the year.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.59 and a 200-day moving average of $296.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.