FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.