FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KushCo Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KushCo Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Envista Holdings Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share
Envista Holdings Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report