Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $135.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis has a one year low of $82.26 and a one year high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,192. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

