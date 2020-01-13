NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post sales of $101.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. NMI posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $372.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.30 million to $377.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $458.31 million, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $468.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 365,801 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 317,391 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

