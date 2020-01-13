Head-To-Head Comparison: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) vs. Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.23% 3.77% 0.66%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.14 $8.14 million N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.37 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ottawa Savings Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

