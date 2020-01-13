Head-To-Head Survey: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07% Antero Resources -20.96% 0.32% 0.16%

4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 4.08 $14.35 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.14 billion 0.17 -$397.51 million $0.77 3.08

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 2 10 3 0 2.07

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $8.02, suggesting a potential upside of 238.51%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Antero Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

