Analyzing Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NYSE:KBLM)

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 10.72% 0.75% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Kaleyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Risk and Volatility

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Kaleyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Summary

KBL MERGER CORP/SH beats Kaleyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

