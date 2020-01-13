Analyzing NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) & TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NSK LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of NSK LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NSK LTD/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK LTD/ADR $8.98 billion 0.53 $505.57 million N/A N/A TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 0.63 $308.82 million $1.93 6.89

NSK LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NSK LTD/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK LTD/ADR 4.92% 8.65% 4.37% TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 9.96% 19.13% 8.34%

Dividends

NSK LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NSK LTD/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK LTD/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NSK LTD/ADR beats TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NSK LTD/ADR Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; personnel support and consulting services; consulting, design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and warehousing and distribution of bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, food processing machinery, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier. It also recycles waste plastic, sludge, soot and dust, effluent, burnt residue, tailings, animal waste, incinerator ash, contaminated soil, and automobile shredder residue, as well as glass, concrete, and ceramic scraps. The Life & Amenity segment provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, microporous films, polyolefin films, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials/equipment, ion exchange membranes, and plastic window sashes. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

