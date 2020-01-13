Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Avid Bioservices posted sales of $13.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $68.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $69.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.78. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

