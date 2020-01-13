Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 116.92% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $107,025.00. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

