SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

