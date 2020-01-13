SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFRY. Nord/LB upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.