Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $32.37 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

