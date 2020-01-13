Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $32.37 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.