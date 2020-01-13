Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pagegroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $6.25 on Friday. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

