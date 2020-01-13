Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pagegroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $6.25 on Friday. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

